Man exposes himself to 3 children on Sunny Isles Beach, police say

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A man was arrested Sunday after he exposed himself to three children on Sunny Isles Beach, police said.

Giraldo Palacio, 53, of Miami, faces three counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child.

According to a police report, Palacio appeared to be intoxicated when he was walking along the beach, yelling and screaming obscenities.

Police said Palacio became aggressive toward a family that told him to go away, raising his voice even more, before taking off his clothes and exposing his genitals in front of three children, ages 10, 14 and 15.

"While completely exposed, the defendant began jumping around and thrusting his hips towards the victims," the report said.

After he was arrested, Palacio said in Spanish that he "doesn't know what the big deal is," the report said.

Palacio was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

