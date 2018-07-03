Man fatally shoots wife in Miami Gardens, authorities say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man fatally shot his wife Tuesday morning in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at the couple’s home in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 160th Street.

Police identified the suspect as Arthur Pharr, who is in his 50s. The victim was identified as Tamisha Pharr, who was in her late 30s.

Relatives of the victim told Local 10 News that several children witnessed the shooting.

A motive for the killing is unknown.

A motive for the killing is unknown.



