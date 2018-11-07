Man fatally shot in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - A man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Florida City.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest First Street and Ninth Avenue.

Local 10 News was at the scene as a tarp covered the young man's body.

The victim's mother identified her son as 23-year-old Joseph Lee Arrasola.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



