Man in hat, sunglasses robs Chase Bank on Biscayne Boulevard, FBI says

MIAMI - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a Chase Bank branch Tuesday afternoon in Miami.

The robbery was reported at 1:10 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 6800 Biscayne Blvd.

FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock said the man, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses to conceal his identity, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Leverock said.

It's unclear how much cash was taken.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

