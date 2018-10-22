Man in Mickey Mouse hat uses sledgehammer to break into Miami Shores store

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A man wearing dark-colored clothing and a Mickey Mouse hat broke into a cellphone store over the weekend in Miami Shores, authorities said.

According to Miami Shores police, the man broke into the Boost Mobile store at 8995 Biscayne Blvd. shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday by shattering the front glass door with a sledgehammer.

Police said the man managed to get inside the business but was unable to force open an interior door that led to the stock room.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call the Miami Shores Police Department at 305-759-2468 or email kerry.turner@mspd.org. Anonymous tipsters may also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

