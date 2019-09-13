Man killed by crossfire while stopped at red light in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are seeking information from the public about a shootout that happened late last month and left one man dead.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. Aug. 30 at the intersection of Northwest 79th Street and 22nd Avenue.

According to authorities, the victim, Jean-Pierre Baptiste, 37, of Pembroke Pines, was stopped at a red light at the intersection when he was shot in the chest during crossfire.

Baptiste was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective A. Gonzalez at 305-471-2400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.



