MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man died in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Miami Gardens.

The shooting occurred about 4:40 p.m. outside the Fast Payday Loans at Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 199th Street.

Witnesses told police someone in the plaza opened fire on the victim and fled west on Northwest 199th Street.

Miami Gardens police said the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for the shooter.

