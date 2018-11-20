Man killed in drive-by shooting in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting in Miami Shores, his family told Local 10 News.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 111th Terrace, near Barry University.

Miami-Dade police said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. His family confirmed he died a short time later at the hospital.

The victim's family identified him only as Waldo.

They said he was standing outside with his brother and some friends when the shooting occurred. They don't believe he was the intended target.

Miami Shores police said detectives believe the shooting was possibly gang-related.

Waldo's father was inconsolable after his son's death. Relatives told Local 10 News that Waldo had just turned 29 last month.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.