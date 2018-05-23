Man leaves on bicycle after robbing Chase Bank branch in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A man left on a bicycle after robbing a Chase Bank branch Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in an email.

The robbery was reported at 10:18 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 175 NW 199th St.

Marshall said the man, who was wearing a hooded sweater, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken, Marshall said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

