Man pointed gun at female driver after she cut him off on Coral Way, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man pointed a gun at a female driver Thursday after she cut off his black Chevrolet on Coral Way, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Juan Jose Vargas, 41, and the victim were driving east on Coral Way near Southwest 82nd Avenue when Vargas became irate that the victim allegedly cut him off.

Miami-Dade police said Vargas pointed a gun at the victim once they both stopped their vehicles at a red light.

The victim, who had several children in the back seat of her car, called 911 and followed the suspect at a safe distance, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, both vehicles were stopped by authorities in the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway and Vargas was taken into custody.

Police said the gun was found on the driver's side door panel. It was impounded at the Miami-Dade Police Department's Midwest Station as evidence.

Authorities said Vargas confessed to pointing the gun at the victim's van because she had cut him off.

Vargas faces five counts of aggravated assault. He bonded out of jail on Friday.



