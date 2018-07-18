Man posing as housewife dupes men into having sexual trysts, federal agents say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A man posing as a housewife tricked numerous heterosexual men into allowing him to perform sex acts on them, federal agents said.

The Miami Herald first reported that Bryan Deneumostier, 33, of Homestead, had been arrested Tuesday on two counts of illegal interception of oral communication and three counts of record-keeping violations.

Agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations said that for at least four years, Deneumostier operated a website called "StraightBoyz" that promoted videos of straight men being conned into accepting sex acts by him while they were blindfolded or wearing blacked-out goggles.

Authorities said there were at least 600 videos on the website, which has since been taken down.

However, the Miami Herald reported that some of the videos can still be viewed on other porn sites.

According to authorities, Deneumostier, also known by the screen name "susanleon33326," posted ads on Craigslist posing as a cheating housewife who was seeking no-strings-attached flings with men at her home near the Homestead Reserve Air Base.

Authorities said the men did not realize the housewife they were meeting up with was actually a cross-dressing man.

Once at Deneumostier's home, the men agreed to be blindfolded or wear the goggles while Deneumostier performed sex acts on them, authorities said.

The men did not agree to be filmed, however, according to investigators.

Records show Deneumostier was also arrested June 15 on charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to an arrest report, officers went to the Floridian Hotel in Homestead while searching for a teen who had been reported missing.

Police said the teen was found on the floor of a hotel room with Deneumostier and appeared to be inebriated and disoriented.

Deneumostier told officers he had met the teen two days prior on the street and had approached him while looking for marijuana, the report stated.

Authorities said Deneumostier said the two "hit it off" and he was under the impression that the victim was 19.

Police said evidence inside the room that indicated sexual activity had occurred included leather handcuffs, sexual lubricant and a leather whip.

Anyone who believes they might have been victimized by Deneumostier is asked to call HSI at 866-347-2423.

