Man roughed up, run over during carjacking in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was roughed up and run over Wednesday morning during a carjacking in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6:15 a.m. at Naranja Park at 14150 SW 264th St.

According to Miami-Dade police, the victim was robbed of his jewelry and his rental car -- a gray 2019 Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia tag CJF6847.

Police said the victim walked to a nearby Walmart for help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



