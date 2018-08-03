Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing woman after drug-infused gathering

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for killing a woman in 2013.

Fernando Granados pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder in the slaying of Tiffany Cabreja.

A judge ordered him to serve five years of probation following his release from state prison.

Prosecutors said Granados admitted to killing Cabreja, 18, in September 2013.

Her body was found in a construction site off Southwest 144th Avenue in Homestead.

Granados, at the time of his confession, admitted to choking Cabreja that night after a drug-infused gathering with another acquaintance.

Cabreja's mother said this has been a long five-year process for her family to get justice for her daughter.

"He will never bring my daughter back," Miriam Vasquez said. "Justice has been served today. Now I can move on with my life."

According to friends and family, Granados and Cabreja had known each other for a while prior to her death.

