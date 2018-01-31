Man seriously hurt in explosion in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was seriously hurt Tuesday after an explosion in southwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said the explosion started a fire just before 7:30 p.m. The blaze burned a truck, shipping container and other structures at industrial site near Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 208 Street.

"When we arrived, we saw a volume of fire coming from a shed as well as a work trailer," Lt. Omar Gordon said at the scene. "We quickly went into extinguish mode and we got the fire under control."

The man, who was not identified by police, was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Lay said arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

