Man sets off fireworks inside Miami-Dade Dollar Tree store on July 4

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - Firework shows are fun to see when they're put on by professionals in a safe and secure outdoor area, not inside a Miami-Dade retail store.

Police are searching for a man who lit a firework Wednesday inside the Dollar Tree store at 13911 South Dixie Highway in Pinecrest.

The man filmed his prank and posted it to Instagram.

In the video, the man can be heard yelling obscenities as he walks inside the store and then lights the firework.

No one appeared to have been injured during the prank, but police are attempting to locate the man who calls himself a comedian, actor and entertainer.

