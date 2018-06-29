Man shatters drive-thru window at Wendy's in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video smashing the drive-thru window of a Wendy's restaurant in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the incident happened at 4:50 a.m. Monday at the Wendy's at 8295 NW 27th Ave.

According to investigators, the man pulled up on a bicycle and threw a blunt object at the drive-thru window, shattering it.

Police said the same man has vandalized the fast-food restaurant on two previous occasions.

He was described by authorities as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a multicolored hat, a gray shirt, black shorts and red sneakers.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



