Man shocked by microwave in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shocked by a microwave Thursday while he was at work, authorities said.

The incident was reported at the San Lazaro Fencing warehouse at 7724 NW 64th St.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities said the jolt from the microwave was so intense that it knocked the employee unconscious.

His condition was not immediately released, although authorities said he had a pulse when he was taken to the hospital.

