Man shoots girlfriend's mother, stepfather at Homestead trailer park, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A 19-year-old man fatally shot his girlfriend's mother and stepfather at a trailer park in Homestead, authorities said.

The shooting was reported Friday morning at Cocowalk Estates Homeowners at 220 NE 12th Ave.

Miami-Dade police identified the couple killed as Deborah Ramos-Arce, 35, and David Fluitt, 31, who have two sons together, who are 1 and 5.

Police said an argument ensued inside the mobile home and the suspect shot the victims.

Four children were inside the home at the time, including the couple's children and two other of Fluitt's children from a previous relationship.

None of the children were injured in the shooting, authorities said.

The suspect is being interviewed by detectives and he has not been arrested. His identity has not yet been released.

Detectives said they are looking into whether physical abuse in the couple's relationship led to the confrontation and shooting.

Records show that Fluitt was arrested last July on a battery charge, and a judge had ordered Fluitt to stay away from Ramos-Arce.

