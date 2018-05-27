Man shot after home invasion in North Miami Beach, witness says

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot early Sunday after two armed men broke into his North Miami Beach home, a witness said.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Aventura Hospital, where is listed in stable condition.

The witness said the home invasion occurred in the 2100 block of Northeast 182nd Street.

The gunmen fired about 20 shots, riddling the home with bullet holes, the witness said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

