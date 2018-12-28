Man shot after trying to chase carjacker in southwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating a carjacking in southwest Miami-Dade County that left one victim hospitalized after trying to chase after the culprit.

Investigators said Delyvs Rodriguez and Yoleyvis Lopez were unloading their Dodge Ram pickup truck outside their home on the corner of Southwest 166th Street and Southwest 99th Avenue after shopping.

The keys were still in the ignition and the doors were open when a carjacker entered the truck and sped away, police said.

According to Miami-Dade police Sgt. Carlos Rosario, that's when the couple decided to take matters into their own hands and get into their other car.

"They started following the Dodge Ram," Rosario said.

Rosario said the situation became even more dangerous. The victims said they heard what sounded like rocks hitting the car. Those rocks were actually bullets.

Rosario said they lost sight of their truck and decided to return home. Rodriguez realized he was shot, called police and was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center.

The couple's Dodge Ram was found ditched blocks away near Homestead Avenue and Southwest 173rd Street. An officer at the scene said the carjacker ran off.

"When someone decides to take action after being the victim of a crime, you have to be very careful and think twice before you do this," Rosario said. "We strongly recommend you don't do this."

Rodriguez was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

