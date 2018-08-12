Man shot during road-rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot in a road rage incident Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said two drivers got into a dispute just before 3:30 p.m. on Caribbean Boulevard near Southwest 107th Avenue.

The fight escalated and one of the men shot the other. Both men were on the scene when police arrived, Cowart said.

It's unclear whether the gunman will face charges in the shooting.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening and he is expected to recover, Cowart said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.