Man shot during robbery in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot early Wednesday during a robbery in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said South District officers were called to the area of 26860 SW 127th Ave. around 5 a.m. regarding the shooting.

Cowart said a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew took the victim to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.