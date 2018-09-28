Man shot in apparent domestic dispute in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A man was shot Friday morning in an apparent domestic dispute that turned violent in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas said officers were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of Northwest 69th Terrace.

Thomas said a 44-year-old man was wounded in an apparent dispute involving a boyfriend, girlfriend and family members.

The victim arrived by ambulance at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His sister told Local 10 News that he was shot in the stomach but expected to survive. She said he was undergoing surgery at the hospital.

Thomas said the shooter is still at large.

