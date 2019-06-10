Man shot in back in northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday in a northwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood.

A man was shot in the back on Northwest 71st Street near Northwest 21st Avenue, Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said.

K-9 officers were walking through the backyards of several homes in the neighborhood and a police helicopter was circling above, apparently searching for the shooter.

The shooting appears to have taken place outside a home on Northwest 71st Street. There was blood on the front door, window and on a chair in the driveway.

Police had a black Buick Regal that had several bullet holes in it towed away.

A neighbor told Local 10 News he heard a single gunshot about 1:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

