Man shot in both legs outside Chevron gas station in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was shot in his legs during an early morning robbery outside a southwest Miami-Dade County gas station.

The shooting took place about 5 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station at the corner of South Dixie Highway and Northeast 11th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas said Dennis Barajona was approached by a stranger who demanded that he purchase a watch. When Barajona said he didn't have any money, the stranger shot him in the leg.

The stranger continued to demand money, but Barajona reiterated that he didn't have any, so the gunman shot him in the other leg.

Thomas said the shooter got away in a waiting vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooter.

