HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A man was shot in the buttocks Tuesday morning in Homestead, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at a shopping plaza at 711 SW Eighth St.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center with traumatic injuries.

No suspects are in custody, authorities said.

Anyone with further details about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

