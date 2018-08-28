Man shot in chest during attempted robbery outside northeast Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest early Tuesday during an attempted robbery outside his home in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the area of Northeast 13th Place and 211th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police said the victim had just gotten home from work and was about to get some food when he was approached by two unknown males.

Police said the thieves demanded the victim's wallet.

The victim, however, put his vehicle in drive and tried to flee before crashing into a light pole across the street, authorities said.

Police said the robbers shot at the victim's vehicle as he tried to get away and ran off in the opposite direction.

The victim told police that he then noticed one robber turn back and shoot at him again, striking him in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

