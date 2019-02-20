Man shot in leg in northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 51st Avenue and 191st Street.

Witnesses told Local 10 News reporter they saw two cars speeding in the area before shots were fired and a black Nissan crashed into a fence.

"It was like, 'Poof.' One and then almost instantly the other one," Yeilyn Gonzalez, who lives nearby, said.

Miami-Dade police said the passenger was shot in the leg and was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital.

The driver ran away and was also possibly injured, authorities said.

"She looks out the window and she says she saw a man hop over the fence (and) stand in the terrace," Gelson Yoli, who lives in the area, said.

Police said the shooter was in a gold-colored vehicle.

"The other car was crossing the street and then took off. I just threw myself to the ground," witness Jose Rivera said.

A description of the shooter wasn't immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

