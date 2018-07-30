Man shot in leg outside Chevron gas station in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg outside a southwest Miami-Dade County gas station.

The shooting took place early Monday in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station at the corner of South Dixie Highway and Northeast 11th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are searching for the shooter.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

