Man shot in Miami Gardens dies overnight as 1-year-old son recovers from injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 27-year-old man who was shot in Miami Gardens Monday night has died of his injuries, authorities announced Tuesday.

Miami Gardens police said Darin Williams' 22-month-old son was also shot.

Police said the father and son were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the shooting in critical condition. The toddler is now stable, authorities said.

According to Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, the shooting took place outside a home around 9 p.m. Monday near Northwest 23rd Court and Northwest 187th Street.

Austin said Williams was shot in the chest several times in what witnesses said appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

Detectives are searching for four men who were armed with multiple guns at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

Police said the men fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows and a paper tag.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective H. Schneider at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.