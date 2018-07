MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Saturday in Northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said 38-year-old Tyrone Cobbins was found suffering gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 35th Place and Northwest 84th Terrace.

Cobbins was pronounced dead at the scene, Cowart said.

