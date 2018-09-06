Man shot in southwest Miami-Dade County park, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said the man was shot just after 8 p.m. at Seminole Wayside Park near Southwest 296th Street and South Dixie Highway.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the man's injuries were "traumatic."

Police said officers are searching for the gunman.

