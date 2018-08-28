Man shot multiple times during attempted robbery outside northeast Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times early Tuesday during an attempted robbery outside his home in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the area of Northeast 13th Place and 211th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police said the victim, identified as Dorrel Anderson, 62, had just gotten home from work and was about to get some food when he was approached by two unknown males.

Police said the thieves demanded Anderson's wallet.

Anderson put his vehicle in drive and tried to flee, but crashed into a light pole across the street after both robbers opened fire, striking him in his extremities, authorities said.

Police said the robbers ran off in the opposite direction.

Anderson told police that he then noticed one robber turn back and shoot at him again, striking him in the chest.

Anderson was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the robbers got away empty-handed.

Anyone with information about the robbers' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

