Man shot multiple times in legs driven to Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI - A man is in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center after a shooting Wednesday night.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting happened outside 6540 NW 20th Ave.

Police said someone initially called for help from that address, but there was no victim present at the address when authorities arrived.

Witnesses told police the victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A red sedan with visible bullet holes in the driver's side window could be seen at the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

