MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot to death Tuesday near the Golden Glades Interchange.

Miami-Dade police said the fatal shooting occurred on Northwest 152nd Street.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp.

Officers in full tactical gear surrounded a home on Northwest 146th Street. They had their guns drawn and then appeared to be walking away from the home.

Police are investigating.

