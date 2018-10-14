Man shot while fighting off armed robbers in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One man was shot multiple times Sunday after he fought two robbers in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

A neighbor told Local 10 News that two men were preparing to take their boat out for the day in the 3100 block of Northwest 49th Street when the two men approached and tried to rob them.

Miami-Dade County police said they were searching the neighborhood for the robbers using K-9 units.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Luis Mendez said his father was one the men the robbers targeted. He thanks God that his father was spared and that his father’s friend at least made it to the hospital alive.

"They were just cleaning the boat. My dad was fixing the car, and they came really quick. They did everything quick. We weren’t able to do anything. It all happened so fast," Mendez said.

