Man stabs girlfriend in neck before causing fatal wrong-way crash, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man stabbed his girlfriend in the neck Thursday night before causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 95, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victim, her 1-year-old daughter and her boyfriend, William Ronald Ferguson, 27, had just arrived home in Miami from Ohio when Ferguson became paranoid.

The woman told police Ferguson kept telling her that people were watching him and "everything was weird," so they had to leave.

Police said Ferguson then asked his girlfriend whether she wanted to hurt him, then locked the door to one of the rooms in their apartment and started to argue with her.

According to the arrest report, the victim suddenly noticed that Ferguson was holding a knife and said he stabbed her twice in the left side of her neck and on her upper left arm.

Police said the victim was able to lock herself in another room, but Ferguson kicked the door off its frame. Police said he ran away as the victim screamed for help.

A witness who was inside the home grabbed the woman's baby and kept her safe inside a room until police arrived, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as police searched for her boyfriend.

Police said Ferguson was arrested after he drove an SUV the wrong way on I-95 shortly after stabbing his girlfriend.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said several troopers witnessed the SUV speeding north in the southbound lanes "in a reckless manner."

The SUV struck at least four other vehicles on I-95, including one car that was struck head-on. The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

"This is a tragic scene," Camacho said. "Somebody lost their life, and they were just commuting the right way when they were struck by somebody that was going the wrong way."

Police said Ferguson was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

He is expected to face multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

