Man stalks elementary school children in Homestead, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A 9-year-old child was walking to school with two younger children when the driver of a gray car offered them a ride and was so persistent he followed them and got out of the car, according to the Homestead Police Department.

According to Detective Eric Rodriguez, the children said the bald man continued to circle around while watching them walking to Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center on the morning of Sept. 13.

Detectives released a sketch of the heavy set man based on the children's description. He was last seen as wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Officers said he might have been driving a four-door Nissan Altima.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about this man to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.