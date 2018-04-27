Man steals $2,200 computer being held at UPS store in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who stole a $2,200 computer that was being held at a UPS store.

The theft was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Feb. 27 at the UPS store at 13818 SW 152nd St.

Police said the victim was not home during the scheduled delivery for his computer, so the computer was taken to the UPS store.

The victim went to the store days later to pick up his computer, but was told that someone else had signed for and picked up his package.

Authorities said the thief was captured on surveillance video inside the UPS store.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

