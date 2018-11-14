Man struck, killed while trying to cross northwest Miami-Dade intersection

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning while trying to cross a northwest Miami-Dade County intersection, police said.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said a man was crossing Northwest 27th Avenue at Northwest 125th Street about 5:45 a.m. when he was struck by a car.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Zabaleta said the man was not at a crosswalk when he was struck.

Zabaleta said the driver of the Mazda that struck the man remained at the scene.

