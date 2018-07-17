Man taken down by good Samaritans after snatching cash from woman at bank, police say

PINECREST, Fla. - A man was taken down by a group of good Samaritans after he snatched $1,540 in cash from a woman at a bank in Pinecrest, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 11765 Pinecrest Parkway.

Pinecrest police said Brian James Kleb, 40, snatched the money from the victim, who was at the counter, elbowed her and ran out of the bank.

Surveillance video shows the victim and three bank employees running after the thief.

Police said Kleb was held down by two nearby construction workers and the bank employees until police arrived.

Kleb was taken into custody less than two minutes after police received the call for help, authorities said.

He faces one count of robbery by sudden snatching.

Authorities said Kleb was on probation for armed robbery and burglary to a residence at the time of his arrest.

His prior arrests date back to 1999 and include charges of DUI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and marijuana possession.

