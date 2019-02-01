Man taken into custody after stabbing 2 family members, relatives say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Friday morning after he stabbed two family members at a home in southwest Miami-Dade, relatives told Local 10 News.

According to family members, the man suffers from mental illness and was being hostile because he hasn't been taking his medication.

They said one relative was stabbed in the buttocks and the other in the chest. Both were taken to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

Police confirmed the family called authorities to the home at 20285 SW 110th Court, where the suspect barricaded himself inside a room.

Police said a Taser was deployed at some point, but it's unclear whether it made contact with the man.

According to the man's family, they have been trying to get him help for years, but he has continued to be released from any mental health facility he is checked into within 24 hours.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

