Man tells police he ran over, killed another man who shot at him

Kristien Colon, 22, is accused of running over and killing another man.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man who ran over and killed another man claims he was the victim of a botched robbery, police said.

Kristien Colon, 22, faces a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Colon ran over the victim Sunday morning on Northwest 29th Avenue. The man was dragged under the vehicle before it crashed into a home.

Miami-Dade police said Colon told officers he was robbed and shot at by the victim, who had punched him in the face.

However, police said there was no evidence of gunfire at the location.

Colon was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he was being held without bond.

