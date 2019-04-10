Man turns himself in to police in New York nearly a year after Miami Gardens killings

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A man has turned himself in to police in New York and confessed to a double fatal shooting in Miami Gardens that happened nearly a year ago, police in the Bronx said.

Javoni Stewart, 23, who authorities said is homeless, was booked into jail Tuesday night and is expected to be extradited to Miami-Dade County to face charges in the murders of Donald Armstrong III, 23, and Stephen Campbell, 23.

"I'm happy he did it, but it just doesn't bring Donald back. It doesn't bring justice. I just want to know why he would do something like that. He doesn't know what he took from us," Armstrong's aunt, Charamese Gordon, told Local 10 News Wednesday.

Police said Armstrong and Campbell were shot dead last June while sitting in an SUV near Northwest 27th Avenue and 167th Street.

Armstrong's family said the suspect was a former classmate of his from middle school.

A motive for the killings has not yet been released.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.