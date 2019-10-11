Man uses dating website to lure woman to park, rape her, police say

MIAMI - A 21-year-old man is accused of using a dating website to lure a woman to a Miami-Dade County park, where he allegedly raped her.

Joanka Ortiz was arrested Thursday on a sexual battery charge.

According to a police report, Ortiz met the woman on a dating website in January and they agreed to meet at Black Point Park & Marina. At some point during the encounter, Ortiz bent her over a table under a park pavilion and forced her to have sex with him, police said.

"The victim then pushed the subject off of her and asked to go home," the report said.

Police said Ortiz confessed to the crime.

Ortiz was arrested on a video voyeurism charge in March after police said he used his cellphone to record up a customer's skirt at a Pet Supermarket in Cutler Bay.

A Miami-Dade County judge on Friday set Ortiz's bond at $5,000. The judge also ordered that Ortiz be placed on house arrest upon his release from jail.

