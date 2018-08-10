Man wanted in Miami-Dade killing found in Hillsborough County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a killing in Miami-Dade County was found Friday morning in Thonotosassa, news outlets in Hillsborough County reported.

Miami-Dade police said Saddoni Levirrick Dowtin, 31, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with a homicide that happened early in the morning July 13 in the 5200 block of Northwest 29th Avenue.

Detectives from Miami-Dade County informed the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Thursday night that Dowtin could possibly be hiding out in their area.

Dowtin was taken into custody Friday morning by SWAT team members after a brief standoff, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.



