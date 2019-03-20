Man who vanished after ditching GPS monitor killed in motorcycle crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami man whose bond was revoked this week after his GPS ankle monitor was found in the Everglades wasn't on the run. He was dead.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that Alejandro Aparicio, 59, was killed Sunday afternoon after he rode his motorcycle into the path of a tractor-trailer along Southwest Eighth Street in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to strike another tractor-trailer, causing both vehicles to burst into flames, troopers said. The driver of of the first truck, 54-year-old Adalberto Roque, of Miami, was seriously injured in the crash, troopers said. Paramedics transported Roque to Kendall Regional Medical Center. He was released Wednesday.

Aparicio was charged with stealing money from the estate of his on-and-off girlfriend, the late Andrea Greenberg. The real estate agent was found dead in her home in October 2017. The medical examiner's office ruled her death a drug overdose.

Friends told the Miami Herald that Aparicio left posts on Facebook that read like suicide notes.

“Alejandro poisoned and killed my sister,” Greenberg's sister, Valerie, said in a statement to the Herald. “The walls were closing in on him. Rather than face the truth and take responsibility for what he did, he chose this way out. It does not bring Andrea back. But now my family and I can focus on remembering Andrea.”

