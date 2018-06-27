Man will face charges in fatal Father's Day shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Father's Day that left one man dead and another wounded.

Willis Dukes faces charges of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Police said Dukes shot and killed 24-year-old Thristan Hanson around 1 a.m. on June 17 outside home of Hanson's parents on Northwest 41st Court. Hanson, who lived in Coral Springs, was visiting his father for the holiday.

Police said Dukes was also shot that night and was taken to Aventura Medical Center for treatment. On Wednesday, he was released from the hospital and formally arrested.

The Father's Day shooting was part of a rise in gun violence in recent weeks in Miami Gardens. Police chief Delma Noel-Pratt has pledged stepped up patrols and other measures to combat the rise in homicides.

