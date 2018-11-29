Man, woman accused of providing dental services inside bus in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were arrested earlier this month on accusations that they were illegally providing dental services inside a bus in Miami-Dade County.

Daniela Sulbaran-Gonzalez, 37, and Victor Bernal, 44, were arrested Nov. 15 on charges of practicing dentistry without a medical license. Bernal faces an additional charge of possession of prescription drugs with the intent to deliver or sell.

According to Miami-Dade police, investigators received information from the Florida Department of Health that dental services were being provided to patients inside a bus that was stationed at a parking lot at 6001 NW 74th Ave.

After investigating the claim for several months, undercover investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department's Medical Crime Unit posed as patients and visited the bus.

Police said Sulbaran-Gonzalez and Bernal diagnosed the detectives and offered treatment to them.

They were both arrested.

Detectives believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with further information about the alleged illegal activity involving the suspects is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

