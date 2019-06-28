Man, woman in stolen van arrested following chase on I-95, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man and a woman were arrested Thursday after a chase involving a stolen van led to a Miami-Dade police officer getting injured, authorities said.

Police said Northside officers spotted the stolen white van shortly after 6 p.m. heading north on Interstate 95.

Police said the man driving the van refused to stop and exited I-95 at the Northwest 79th Street exit.

According to authorities, the van got caught up in rush hour traffic, so the driver got out and started running.

Police said officers ran after the man and a vehicle that wasn't involved in the chase struck one of the officers.

Authorities said the injured officer continued chasing the suspect, who was taken into custody a short time later.

A woman who was a passenger inside the van was also arrested, police confirmed.

Cellphone video posted on social media by @OnlyInDade and @la.candela shows an officer pointing a gun at the head of a woman on the side of the highway and pushing her to the ground.

"Yo, I didn't even know that guy," the woman is heard telling another person in the video shortly before she is approached by the officer.

"Get on the ground! Get on the f***ing ground!" the officer is heard yelling at the woman, who then put her hands up.

"What did I do?" the woman asked the officer.

Police said the driver who accidentally struck one of the officers with his or her vehicle stayed at the scene and was not issued a citation.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Authorities said the van involved in the chase had been reported stolen in Miami.

The suspects' identities have not been released.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.